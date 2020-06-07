Birgit A. Omana

In Loving Memory

Our beloved Mother, Birgit A. Omana, died peacefully in her home, surrounded by loved ones, at the age of 91 ½ years on June 3, 2020. She was born in Denmark and remained a proud Danish citizen to the end.

Her early years were marked by the German invasion of Denmark. Her family's summer home and business were taken over during the Nazi occupation and she learned to rebut the advances of German soldiers with the heel of her high heel shoe.

After finishing school, Birgit emigrated to the US as a young woman. She settled in Salt Lake City where she worked for the Liahona Magazine and later began her career in nursing. She met her Iranian husband, Majid Omana while both were working at ZCMI. They were the proud, loving parents of seven children. Later, she worked for 17 years at Little America Hotel.

She was a selfless mother, dedicated to her family and an amazing cook of Danish and Persian cuisine who fed all who entered her home, judging no one. Our mother passed on many Danish traditions to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Her favorite was walking around the Christmas tree while holding hands and singing Christmas songs.

Birgit loved water and was an excellent swimmer and skier on both water and snow. She enjoyed traveling the world. All who knew her described her as classy, charming, and beautiful with her bright pink lipstick and nail polish. Mother had "champagne" taste. She spoke three languages: Danish, English, and Farsi. She loved the Sun, and often said "go out and 'slikke lidt solskin' (lick a little sunshine)". She played piano beautifully and loved card games, especially Danish 500 and Skipbo in her later years. She loved watching all sports, but especially her Dallas Cowboys.

She was a cancer survivor and an active volunteer for the American Cancer Society, driving patients to their appointments. She loved her cats, Misha and Tasha. And she loved butter!

Birgit was preceded in death by her beloved parents Niels T. and Ingeborg. She is survived by her children: Farhad, Shirin (Nelson), Sousan (Peter), Majid (Kelly), Hamid (Dianne), Tay, and Karim (Kelene), 22 grandchildren, and 36 great grandchildren. She loved them all and they loved her!

At Birgit's request there will no funeral. Her family will hold a celebration of her life in the near future.

We love you Mom!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store