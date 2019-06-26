1944 ~ 2019

Our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and sister Birgitta Linnea Stahl Nuttall, 75, passed away in her sleep Thursday, June 20, 2019. She was born May 19, 1944, in Jonkoping, Sweden to Johan Axle Viktor Stahl and Elin Margareta Kornelia Zandersson. She moved from Sweden to Utah at the age of 19, and has lived in the United States for over 56 years. She worked for Kennecott Copper as a data input operator and Alpine School District where she retired. Birgitta was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many church callings throughout her life. Birgitta married Ronald Dean Nuttall on May 23, 1969 for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple and has lived in Lehi for 51 years. Birgitta was known for her dedication to her family, genealogical work, and willingness to help others in need. She loved her Swedish heritage and passed that love onto her children and grandchildren. We will always cherish her love and giving nature. She will be missed by all that knew her and will live on through our memories and hearts. She is survived by her five children; Kent (Lydia), Corinne (Jim), Kimberly, Dean, Veronica (Shawn), her sister Eva Williams (Brent) and twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Tamara, her parents Johan and Elin Stahl, (sister) Margit Dorothy Stahl, (brother) Axel Stahl Jr, (brother) Roy Albert Stahl, (brother) Melvin Harold Stahl, (brother) Henry Robert Stahl, (brother) Frank Harry Stahl, (sister) Mildred Lorraine Stahl, (brother) John Gunnar Stahl. A viewing will be held in her honor on Sunday June 30, 2019 from 6pm-8pm at the Wing Mortuary, 118 East Main Street, Lehi, Utah. A second viewing will be held on Monday July 1, 2019 at 11:00 am till 12:00 pm with Funeral Services at 12:00pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at 150 East 1500 North, Lehi Utah. Graveside dedication will be held at the Lehi City Cemetery immediately following the funeral. Online guest book at wingmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary