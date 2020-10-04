April 8, 1935 ~ September 17, 2020

Bjarne's remarkable life began in Aalborg, Denmark, the eldest son to Christian O. Christensen and Gerda M. Johansen. His early childhood was influenced and marked by the occupation of Denmark during WWII, where he learned the value of personal freedom and cherished this gift his entire lifetime. As a teenager he was proud to play for the most prominent soccer club in Aalborg and maintained a love of soccer throughout his life.

In 1952, he immigrated to the United States with his mother and two brothers, Dennis Mogens (JoAnn) and Flemming Verner - taking a chance on the American dream and seeking a better life. They settled in Salt Lake City among the already established LDS Danish community. While Bjarne never lost his love for Denmark and its culture, he fully embraced the opportunities and promise that his new life in America offered.

In 1954, Bjarne met his soulmate at a Danish Christmas party. He and CloAnn Mason were married August 18, 1958 in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. Their love affair was one for the ages, spanning 62 years of sharing family, music, travel, and life adventures together.

Bjarne graduated from the University of Utah in 1959 and began a 50+ year professional career in the insurance business. His dream, however, was to run his own business, and he successfully built multiple insurance agencies. He was known for his values of hard work, honesty, generosity and treating people fairly. These traits were non-negotiable both in business and in life.

Business, however, was merely the means to pursue his true passions. He was an accomplished musician, artist, photographer, author, and chef.

He found great joy in the quest for knowledge and music. His love of music began as a young boy singing in school choir in Denmark and continued well into his 80's. He sang in the University of Utah men's chorus, the Ventura Master Chorale, the Las Vegas Master Singers, and the Texas Master Chorale.

As a writer, he had numerous articles published with his own photography in national magazines including Gourmet, Travel and Leisure, and the New Era. He also authored a cookbook and 2 memoirs: "FarFar's War" and "You Might as Well Be Singing".

He loved to cook and had the exceptional ability to replicate culinary masterpieces in his own kitchen with the core belief that 'sauce was never an option'. Friendships were born at the dinner table with great food, laughter, and 'hygge'.

Bjarne was generous with his time throughout his life, volunteering for both Church and Community - especially for youth programs and influenced many young men and women's lives.

Of all his talents and accomplishments, his greatest joy was being partners in life with CloAnn and raising their three children: Knute Christensen, Kyle Christensen (Erika) and Carrie Flintom (Rob). While a proud father, his greatest joy was for his 8 grandchildren: Addison Jorgensen (Lindsay), Clark Jorgensen, Benton Christensen (Kacey), Karlie Jorgensen, Chloe Christensen, Carson Christensen, Jack Christensen, and Parker Christensen. His grandchildren were his "Viking Clan" and his best friends.

At the end of his life, his concern was not about himself, but ensuring his sweetheart was going to be ok. In his farewell letter to CloAnn, he said "As we continue our journey on a slightly separate course, it is one that will finish at the same destination. I can think of no greater truth. Always keep that promise in your heart and know that I will find you again."

Bjarne is preceded in death by his Father, Mother, and youngest brother, Flemming.

The family will share in a private Celebration of Life for their loving husband, father, and grandfather, teacher, coach, and friend.



