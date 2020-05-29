Blaine Fredrick (Fred) Olsen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Blaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"The Rocket Man"
Fred Olsen passed away peacefully at home at the age of 83 with his family by his side on Memorial Day, May 25, 2020.
He was a teacher for over 30 years. He was "THAT" teacher, the one that you see at the market and run up to and hug. One that was there for you when maybe no one else was. Somebody who always saw the light flickering in a young mind before it had yet to be ignited with wonder.
Known by many as the rocket man, Fred provided model rockets and launch instruction to many thousands of children. He had great joy helping kids and adults alike, to launch over 100,000 rockets in the past few decades.
Fred was known by all as a kind and loving soul, with a twinkle in his eye, and his great love of music. He married Furlann Smith in the Manti temple on November 17th, 1962. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all of his life and served in many callings and capacities as well as serving a full time mission to Western Canada.
He is survived by his "Eternal, Beloved Companion" Furlann and his 9 children: Michelle, Blaine (Lisa), Rick (Calli), Debbie, (Will), Paul (Tami) , Marc (Melanie), Scott (Catherine), Jeff (Anna Lisa), and Julianne (Andrew). His 39 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and countless others who got to experience his amazing energy and his gifts that he shared with the world.
For a full obituary, see wingmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wing Mortuary - Lehi
118 East Main
Lehi, UT 84043
(801)768-9514
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved