1932 ~ 2019

Blaine Gailord Taylor donned a set of cowboy boots shortly after he arrived in this world, and 87 years later he figuratively died with his boots still on. Blaine passed away April 17, 2019 in Layton, Utah.

He was born March 30, 1932 in Ogden, Utah, the son of Gailord Lee and Afton Glenn Taylor. As a child he worked in the onion fields each summer to earn money to buy his own saddle, and his penchant for hard work never left him. He graduated from Ogden High and Weber College (Associate's Degree) then completed his Bachelor's degree in Banking and Finance at the University of Utah in 1957. While at the University of Utah he met the love of his life, Annette Corilla Thorpe, and they were married in the Salt Lake City Temple on June 11, 1957. The next month he began his life long career at Sears, retiring as the Newgate Mall Store Manager in 1993. Blaine was drafted into the Army in 1952 during the Korean War. He completed Officer Candidate School then ended his active duty service in 1955. He stayed in the Army Reserve until his retirement in 1978, achieving the rank of Lt. Colonel.

Blaine's interests included track and cross country in high school and college, hiking, camping, hunting, skiing, waterskiing (especially at Bear Lake), and above all, horseback riding. He spent many summers going on horseback mountain trips with his family and friends.

Blaine was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many different capacities, including Bishop and Elders' Quorum President. Though not large in stature (standing 5 feet 10 inches in his prime), he was large in presence, commanding respect by both tone and demeanor. He was characterized by honesty, generosity, love of family, and a willingness to serve.

He is survived by his wife, Annette Taylor; children, Debra (Christopher) Hawkins, Scott (Cindy) Taylor, Dean (Denise) Taylor, David Taylor, and Mark (Julie) Taylor; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister, Sharon (Richard) Ford. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Joan Thorpe. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Glenn Taylor; sister, Marilyn Flint; brothers-in law, Vernon Flint, Hal Thorpe, Richard Thorpe, and Verne Thorpe; sisters-in-law, Gail Taylor, Ruby Thorpe, and Bessie Thorpe; and grandson, Jeremy Taylor.

We would like to express gratitude to the staff and medical providers at the Fairfield Village Memory Care unit for the kind and loving care they gave to Blaine and his family for the past 3 months.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Country Lane Chapel, 24 S. Country Lane, Fruit Heights, Utah. Friends may visit family Saturday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.

Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.

Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com



Published in Deseret News on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary