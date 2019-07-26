|
Blaine Parkinson Parkinson
December 10, 1924 ~
June 23, 2019
Blaine Parkinson Parkinson passed away at home July 23, 2019. He was born Dec. 10, 1924 in Franklin, Idaho to Bernice and Karma Parkinson. Growing up on a farm, he learned how to work and play hard and never outgrew his love of hiking and camping. As a youth he excelled at all sports, especially basketball, and later coached youth basketball teams.
During World War II he joined the navy and attended pilot training, but the war ended before he saw combat. After the war he served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New England. Blaine married Leonore Young on Sept. 9, 1946, and together they raised nine children.
He completed a PhD in Educational Psychology at the University of Utah and was hired as a faculty member in the College of Education at Weber State College. While there he developed an innovative teacher training program, whose graduates were highly sought after. Later he became Dean of Education at Weber State and served in that capacity for seven years.
He served in numerous church callings including high councilman and ordinance worker in the Ogden Temple. He and Leonore served missions in England, France, and Canada. Leonore passed away in 2001.
On Dec. 26, 2003, Blaine married Julia Stephenson and welcomed six more children and numerous grandchildren to his family. Blaine and Julia served a mission in California and the Washington, D.C. temple.
Blaine was unusually even-tempered, practical-minded, a tinkerer, and amateur inventor, who made toys for grandchildren and beautiful wooden vases for family and friends. Always quick with a joke and a hearty laugh, he often delighted children by donning crazy costumes.
As Blaine's health declined in recent years, Julia cared for him with compassion and helped keep his life comfortable and interesting. Blaine's children are forever grateful to Julia for her devoted care of their father during the last 15 ½ years of his life.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Richard and David, and sister Polly Beatty. He is survived by his wife, Julia, sisters Nan McCullough and Diane Colston, and children Lori, Dil (Laura Beth), Charlotte Fry (Bob), Annette, Wendy Asay (Devin), Marie Johns (Wayne), Benson (Robin), Daniel (Ulate Diego), and Samuel (Kurt Gress), and stepchildren Steve Trottier (Rachel), Christine Trottier (Dean Burris), Lisa Trottier (Scott Adler), Angela Borup (Allen Jones), Jason Borup, Jered Borup (Pam), and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Saturday, July 27, with viewing at 10:00 am, and funeral service at 11:00 am at the Kingston Ward Chapel, 1425 Kingston Drive, Ogden, Utah.
Published in Deseret News on July 26, 2019