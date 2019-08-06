|
|
Blake Jeffery Hymas
In Loving Memory
Blake Jeffery Hymas returned to his Heavenly Father on July 29th, 2019 when he passed away at home.
Funeral Services will be Thursday, August 8, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Cascade Ward Building, 400 North 400 East, Orem. Friends and family may visit prior to services 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 North 800 East, Orem. Full obituary and condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 6, 2019