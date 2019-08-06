Home

Walker Sanderson Funeral Home - Orem
646 East 800 North
Orem, UT 84097
(801) 226-3500
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Cascade Ward Building
400 North 400 East
Orem, UT
Blake Jeffery Hymas

Blake Jeffery Hymas Obituary
Blake Jeffery Hymas
Blake Jeffery Hymas returned to his Heavenly Father on July 29th, 2019 when he passed away at home.
Funeral Services will be Thursday, August 8, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Cascade Ward Building, 400 North 400 East, Orem. Friends and family may visit prior to services 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 North 800 East, Orem. Full obituary and condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 6, 2019
