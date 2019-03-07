|
|
Bob Hickam
1926 ~ 2019
Sandy, UT-Bob Hickam 92 passed away on March 1, 2019 in Murray, Utah He was born on May 2, 1926 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Mary Bird Hickam and LP Hickam He married Christa Schulz on May 18,1970 Bob was in the Merchant Marines during the World War II and the Army during the Korean War. He especially enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends.
Bob is survived by his wife Christa, son Scott (Lori); son Steve (Kim); daughter Barbara; daughter Carol (David); son Roger (Chris); son Eric; 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Services will be held on Friday March 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Redwood Mortuaries and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah.
Special thanks to hospice for their special care and kindness.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 7, 2019