Bob T. Tulin

1943 ~ 2020

Born July 30, 1943 in Utah, and passed on June 7, 2020. Bob lived a fulfilling life full of love and passion. His love for his family was strong and powerful. His favorite pastime was to have everyone over to enjoy the company and food.

Bob enjoyed all sports. He especially loved coaching. He took many championships with his boys. He coached baseball, basketball, and football.

He is preceded in death by his mother Dorothy Tulin, and son Robert (Robbie) Tulin.

He is survived by his wife Mary Tulin of 58 years, his son Richard (Marissa) Tulin, daughter Kelly (Samuel) Wright, grandchildren Braxton and Lacie Tulin, Rikki (Daniel D.) Tulin, great grandchildren Nyjah and Oaklyn Bobbi, brother Bill Tulin, brother Louis Partenza.

There will be a celebration of life held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. at 5496 W. Big Springs Dr., West Jordan, Utah 84081.

