Bobby Jerrill Allred, Sr.

1943 ~ 2020

West Valley City, UT-Bobby "Pops" Jerrill Allred, Sr., age 76, passed away peacefully at home on November 8, 2020, in West Valley City, Utah. Bobby was born on December 21, 1943, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Sarah Viola Johnson and Andrew Jerrill Allred. He married Martha Cowles on July 3, 1970. Bobby served in the Army from 1965-1967 in Vietnam. He enjoyed spending time with family, hunting, camping, and leather and bead work. He loved watching his old spaghetti westerns. Bobby spent 50 years married to the love of his life and had 5 beautiful children. Bobby is survived by his wife, Martha, his children, Tambra (Brian) Berardi, Bobby (Julie) Allred, Jr., Misty (Lenny) Wiersma, Sara Allred, and Levi (Kristy) Allred, his 16 grandkids, Dallas, Anthony, Chelsey, Decota, Jasmine, Brandon, Zach, Kamya, Hunter, Marissa, Trevor, Jordan, Trent, Kirstyn, and Nikki, and his 3 great-grandchildren, Derrick, Mia, and Milo. Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, Sarah and Andrew Allred, and his grandson, Colton Allred. We have lost a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, hero, and friend. We love you more, Dad… We love you more, Pops. A Memorial Service for Bobby will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 6:00 PM - 6:45 PM with a time for friends and family to gather afterward until 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123. Following Salt Lake County's mandate on facial coverings, face masks are required at all public gatherings. Social distancing will be enforced.



