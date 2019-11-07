Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1187 East Draper Parkway (12300 S.)
Draper, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1187 East Draper Parkway (12300 S.)
Draper, UT
Bobby Clauson


1972 - 2019
Bobby Clauson Obituary
Bobby Clauson

1972 ~ 2019

William, or known to all as "Bobby" passed away Sunday November 3rd 2019, surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer.

Bobby was known for his amazing work ethic, sense of humor and the love and compassion he had for others. He loved his work and was a dedicated employee at Varex Imaging for twenty-five years. That is also where he made many lifelong friends and was loved by so many. Other than his work, Bobby loved science fiction movies, all technology (especially gaming systems) and was a diehard Carolina Panthers Football fan. One of Bobby's lifelong dreams came true due to the many efforts and funding raised from his loving coworkers, and their ability to arrange for him to travel to North Carolina where he attended a Panthers game and walked on the field with a VIP pass.

Even in sickness, Bobby remained positive, put others first and kept us all smiling. We would like to thank his oncologist, Dr. Mark Lewis and his staff for the great level of care and compassion they showed as they helped him with this difficult journey. We also want to thank Bobby's Varex family for their love and support.

Proceeded in death by his parents, Delores Lowe Baker and William R. Clauson Sr. Survived by his sisters, Sherry Harman (Tony Harman), Stacey Garcia (Raymond Garcia), Shirley McShane (Ron McShane), brother Douglas Clauson and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 beginning at 1PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located 1187 East Draper Parkway (12300 S.) in Draper. A viewing will be held on Friday evening from 6-8 PM at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) as well as Saturday prior to services at the church beginning at Noon. Interment will follow at Redwood Memorial Cemetery in West Jordan.

Condolences may be shared with family at www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 7, 2019
