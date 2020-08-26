1/3
Salt Lake City, UT-Bobby L. Martinez, age 53, peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family in the afternoon of August 22, 2020. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on September 28, 1966, to Robert C. and Mary Jane Martinez. He leaves behind his children, Shanae Smith, Jayden and Charles Martinez, and grandchildren. He is also survived by his father, Robert C. Martinez, and his 4 sisters, Julie (Miguel) Garcia, Stephanie (Babe) Jones, Janette (Phillip) Gonzales, and Kimberly Nishizono. Bob was employed with Costco for 14 years and made several great friends along the way. He loved his Denver Bronco's and hard rock. He loved having good times with his family and had a great sense of humor. Bobby is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Jane Martinez, and his grandparents, Jose & Mary Martinez and Daniel & Arabella Sanchez. A viewing will take place on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM with a Rosary to follow at 7:30 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 12:30 PM at the Cathedral of the Madeleine, 331 East South Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah 84111. Following the service, interment will take place at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 26, 2020.
