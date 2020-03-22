Home

Premier Funeral Services - Salt Lake City
7043 Commerce Park Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84047
(801) 930-9822
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Salt Lake City cemetery
Bonnie Jean Gehring Thompson


1942 - 2020
Bonnie Jean Gehring Thompson Obituary
1942 ~ 2020
Bonnie Jean Gehring Thompson, born in Salt Lake City, Utah, July 10, 1942, passed away February 2020. Bonnie was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ. She is survived by children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She was loved by family and friends and will be missed. A graveside funeral will be held March 23, 2020 in the Salt Lake City cemetery at 1:00 pm. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.premierfuneral.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 22, 2020
