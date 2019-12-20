Home

Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kamas Church
100 West Center Street
Kamas, UT
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Kamas Church
100 West Center Street
Kamas, UT
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Kamas Church
100 West Center Street
Kamas, UT
Bonnie Jean (McCormick) Lassche


1933 - 2019
Bonnie Jean (McCormick) Lassche Obituary
1933 ~ 2019
Bonnie Jean (McCormick) Lassche, 86, passed away peacefully due to age-related causes in Oakley, Utah on December 18, 2019.
Bonnie was most noted for her four passions - family, service, travel and the theatre. She inspired goodness in everyone she knew, and befriended family, the homeless, and even strangers. Born on November 17, 1933, in Oakley, Utah, Bonnie learned the value of hard work and service from her parents, Jay Blaine McCormick and Emily Berniece Wilde. She married LaRelle W. Lambert in the Salt Lake Temple on August 29, 1952. They were blessed with three children: Kerry, Mark and Julie. The couple later divorced. She married Jack (John Andrew) Lassche on September 27, 1968 in Kamas, Utah and were blessed with their son, Scott, and stepdaughter, Brenda. They celebrated 50 years of marriage shortly before Jack passed away in 2018.
A graduate of South Summit High School, Bonnie was a passionate life-long learner. She faithfully attended BYU Education Week for years. She was physically active throughout her life, and "worked out" regularly at the local gym until just months before she passed away. She had a deep love for the performing arts, which created a lasting legacy for her posterity. Some of her favorites included Les Miserables, Aida, Fiddler on the Roof and Phantom of the Opera.
Bonnie loved waterfalls, chocolate marshmallows, family history and flowers. True to those from the Great Depression era, she loved saving and finding a great bargain! She worked as an office manager for Kamas City and the local telephone company for many years. A faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Bonnie served in many callings, including Relief Society President.
Bonnie is survived by her brother, Max W. McCormick, Salt Lake City; children - Kerry (Annie) Lambert, Kamas; Mark Lambert, Kamas; Julie (Wayne) Dymock, Paradise; stepdaughter Brenda (Roger) Livingston, Salt Lake City; and Scott (Tracy) Lassche, Oakley. Bonnie has a posterity of 76, including 21 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren. Together, her family has served 22 missions for the Church throughout the world. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack A. Lassche; her parents; siblings Andrew McCormick, Therma Sorensen and Ralph McCormick; and grandson, Eric Lambert.
Viewings will be held Sunday, Dec. 22 from 6-8pm; and Monday, Dec. 23 from 9:30-10:45am at the Kamas Church, 100 West Center Street, Kamas, Utah 84036. Funeral services begin at 11:00am on Monday. Interment will be in the Oakley, Utah Cemetery.
Online condolences may be given at crandallfhevanston.com.
In her honor, donations can be made to the University of Utah School of Medicine at https://umarket.utah.edu/ugive/index.php?gift_id=94
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 20, 2019
