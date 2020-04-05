|
|
1935 ~ 2020
West Jordan, UT - Bonnie Jean Wilkinson Brown, age 84 - Our loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully April 4, 2020 in Sandy, UT. Bonnie was born April 14, 1935, in Salt Lake City, UT to Thomas and Veone Wilkinson She married the love of her life Gaylen Brown on October 29, 1954 in Salt Lake City, UT. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on February 14, 1964.
Bonnie was an active member of the LDS Church and served in multiple callings including a Service and Welfare Mission with Gaylen and Ward Librarian.
She was a dedicated and loving mother. Mom loved spending time at the family cabin, going for fun adventures in the motorhome and fishing was her all-time favorite thing. Mom loved her family; she was proud of the accomplishments of each of them. She taught them the gospel and was an example to everyone by showing her Christ-like love. Her grandchildren & great grandchildren were her pride and joy. She loved hearing their stories and always shared in their excitement. She never missed sending beautiful cards to her family, friends, and neighbors. She took pride in always finding the perfect one, and in turn she always received many cards on her special days and would display them beautifully in her home.
Bonnie is Survived by her; Children, Craig; Teresa; Mark (son in law), Tracie (Mashele); Darren (Anne) and Jared (Farrah). 23 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband Gaylen, son Kirk ; daughter Tammy; grandson Terrance.
A Special thanks to the staff at Alta View Hospital and Sandy Rehab for the care they provided.
Graveside services for the family will be held at 1PM; Wednesday, April 8th 2020 at Redwood Memorial Cemetery, 6500 S Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City.
