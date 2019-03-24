Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary Cemetery & Crematorium
10055 S State St
Sandy, UT 84070
(801) 566-1249
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Canyon View Stake Center
9119 South 1300 East
Sandy, UT
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Canyon View Stake Center
9119 South 1300 East
Sandy, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Canyon View Stake Center
9119 South 1300 East
Sandy, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Stam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie June Stam


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bonnie June Stam Obituary
Bonnie June Stam
1933 - 2019
Sandy, Utah-Bonnie June Larson Stam of Sandy, UT, age 85, passed away peacefully in her home, March 20, 2019 surrounded by her family. Bonnie was born in Salt Lake City, UT on June 13, 1933 to Mary Adrienne (Thorpe) Larson and Neils Soren Larson. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Canyon View Stake Center 9119 South 1300 East, Sandy, UT Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 6:00 till 8:00 PM and again Wednesday from 9:30 till 10;45 AM. For a complete obituary and to express condolences please visit www.memorialutah.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now