Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Redwood Mortuary
6500 South Redwood Road
West Jordan, UT
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Winder Seventh Ward
4350 South 1100 East
Salt Lake City, UT
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Winder Seventh Ward
4350 South 1100 East
Salt Lake City, UT
Bonnie Lee Lawson


Bonnie Lee Lawson Obituary
Bonnie Lee Lawson
1931 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Bonnie Lee Lawson passed away on March 21, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born on October 22, 1931 to Nels and Lena Johnson in Draper, Utah. She was the 13th of 15 children (from a non-polygamist family). She grew up on a farm- meaning most meals were very fresh. Bonnie attended Jordan High School.
Bonnie met the love of her life, Thomas B. Lawson while she was working as an elevator girl at Auerbachs. Together they had three children, Linda, Susie and Tom. Throughout her life she loved shopping at Auerbachs, ZCMI and any other big department stores.
She loved being a part of The Winder Seventh Ward for over 60 years. She had various callings, including Chorister and Primary President. Bonnie touched everyone's heart who knew her, and she always had her purse stuffed full of treats to share at church. She had a happy heart and had an infectious laugh.
Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Susie (Tim) Allgier and son Tom (Bonne) Lawson, 6 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and sister Vera Slaymaker. She is preceded in death by her parents and 13 siblings, husband, daughter Linda Peterson, and grandson, Kelly Winn.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Winder Seventh Ward 4350 South 1100 East, Salt Lake City, Utah 84124 with a viewing from 9:30 - 10:45 AM. A viewing will also be held at Memorial Redwood Mortuary 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Interment to follow the services at Elysian Burial Gardens 1078 East 4580 South, Salt Lake City, Utah 84117.
Bonnie loved everybody and they loved her back.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 24, 2019
