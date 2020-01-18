|
|
Bonnie Blake
1933~2020
Bonnie Lorinda Blake was born January 27, 1933 in Murray, Utah to Raymond Wilford and Sarah Regena Gay Blake. Bonnie passed away quickly and peacefully on January 14, 2020 in West Jordan, Utah. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 20 th at 11:30 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints at 6772 South 3420 West in West Jordan. A viewing will be held at 10:30 am prior to the services. View the full obituary at mcdougalfuneralhomes.com
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020