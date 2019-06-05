|
|
Bonnie Lou Jackman Rasmussen
1936 ~ 2019
Bonnie joined her mother and father, Betty and LeRoy Jackman, in Paradise on Saturday, June 1st, 2019; at the age of 56. She is survived by her two children, Robert Jackman (28) and Ashley Jackman (12); two grandchildren, Donte and Sarinah.
Bonnie is also survived by her brothers and sisters; Dennis and wife MaryAnn; Jeanne and husband Chuck (deceased); Ken and wife Kathy; Gary; Bryan and wife Dina; and Marilyn and husband DaRell.
Please join us in celebration of Bonnie's life, family, and memory on Thursday, June 6th, 2019. Services will be held at Valley View Stake Center 2245 E. 3900 S. Salt Lake City, UT. There will be a viewing from 9:30 AM - 10:45 AM. The Funeral will begin at 11:00 AM.
Published in Deseret News on June 5, 2019