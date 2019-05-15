Bonnie Lou Wennerstrom Dunn

1936 ~ 2019

Our precious mother, grandmother, nanny, sister, and friend, Bonnie Lou Wennerstrom Dunn, passed away of a broken heart five months after losing her sweetheart and our dad, Glen Tripp Dunn. Mom was born July 25, 1936, in Sandy, Utah, to Roy and Mearl Wennerstrom. She was the eleventh of thirteen children. Mom married Dad on October 9, 1952. Dad was smitten by her movie star good looks and beautiful smile.

Mom retired at the age of 71 from the Larry Miller dealerships. She loved the Utah Jazz, butterflies, hunky firemen, and burnt hotdogs. She especially loved tea parties with her great grandkids, and watching them play from her big porch in the backyard.

Mom is survived by daughters Karie (Greg); Kathy (Patrick); Debra (Mike); Kelly (Rick); son Larry (Karen); 13 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her sisters: Jean, Donna, Deanna, and Karen. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, eight siblings, son Scott Glen, and great grandson Gavin. Her family will miss her deeply but we are comforted to know she is back in the arms of the love of her life.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 1:00 pm at the Midvale City Cemetery. A light lunch will follow at Crescent Senior Living, 11052 South Grapevine Cove, Sandy.

www.goffmortuary.com

