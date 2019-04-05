Services Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Legacy Ward Building Viewing 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Legacy Ward Building. Resources More Obituaries for Bonnie Bezzant Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bonnie Loye Ivers Bezzant

Bonnie Loye Ivers Bezzant passed away on April 2, 2019, just four days shy of her 90th birthday. She was born on April 6, 1929 in Heber City, Utah to Leland William Ivers and Glenna Afton Bonner. Bonnie was a young child during the Great Depression. She also vividly remembers experiencing the great California earthquake of 1933. She was a teenager growing up in Pleasant Grove, Utah during World War II, and remembers the reality of war, of ration stamps, and the fear and uncertainty as she learned of the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

Bonnie married her high school sweetheart, Reed H Bezzant on July 9, 1947 in the Manti Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were married for 71 years. Reed passed away in September of 2018. Bonnie and Reed are the parents of four children. They raised their family in beautiful Midway, Utah. They worked together on their dairy farm; milking, baling hay, and changing sprinklers. Bonnie was also assistant manager for First Security Bank in Heber City for many years; and helped manage her parents' grocery store (Ivers/Midway Mercantile) in the 1950's while her father served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Bonnie was president of the PTA in every school her children attended. When Reed was mayor of Midway, she was elected as president of the Women's Auxiliary of the League of Cities and Towns. Bonnie gave many hours serving her community. She and Reed were Midway's Honored Citizens in 2000, and she, along with her dear friend Phyllis Kohler, oversaw the baking of Swiss Bread for Swiss Days for many, many years. She and Reed have been very involved in their children's and grandchildren's lives, attending their programs and sporting events as often as they could.

Bonnie was a skilled seamstress. She sewed all her children's clothing, and many of Reed's shirts, along with costumes, prom dresses, wedding dresses and curtains for her home. Bonnie had a beautiful soprano voice and sang for many years in community choirs, including the Choralettes and the Midway Swiss Chorus. She was also a performer with the Midway Swiss Handbell Ringers.

Bonnie was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, having served in the presidency of every auxiliary on both the ward and stake level. She and Reed served a mission in the Connecticut Hartford Mission in 1997-1998. They also were ordinance workers in the Provo and Mt. Timpanogos Temples for many years.

Bonnie is preceded in death by her loving husband Reed, her daughter Vickie (Alan) Cluff; her parents, and brother Leland B. Ivers. She is survived by her children Marilynn (Leon) Holland, Millville, Utah; Cheryl (Mark) Whiting and Kim (Suzanne) Bezzant, both of Midway, Utah; 17 grandchildren, 59 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank all who have helped care for Bonnie during the last months of her life. They would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Courtyard at Jamestown assisted living center, and the doctors and nurses of Hospice for Utah, for their love and care of Bonnie in her final months.

Funeral services will be held Monday April 8th, 2019, at the Legacy Ward Chapel located at 250 East 200 South, Midway, Utah. Viewings will be held on Sunday, April 7th, from 6 to 8 p.m., and on Monday April 8th from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Legacy Ward Building. Interment will be at the Midway City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Fund.

