Bonnie Marilynn Rugg Mullins 87. Returned to her Heavenly home on November 4, 2020. Bonnie was born December 21, 1932 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Harry Earl Rugg and Dorothy Hildegard Seeger Rugg. Bonnie married Harold Glenn Woods and to this union had 3 children who she adored. Marivene, Michele and Christopher. She then married Loy Ross Mullins. She and Loy have lived in Farmington, New Mexico since 1987.

Bonnie was a devout and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings throughout her life. Her faith and devotion in her Heavenly Father and his son Jesus Christ never failed. Bonnie was charmingly talented, artistic and crafty. She enjoyed reading, drawing, crocheting, sewing, scrapbooking, and calligraphy, but her favorite joy was to be around her family. Bonnie was a ray of sunshine and brought love, humor and happiness to everyone she knew.

Bonnie is survived by two children, Michele (L. Brent) Oreno and Christopher (Sandra) Woods, brother Monte (Di) Rugg and sister Dorothy (Jeff) Callicotte. 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Marivene, grandson Jedediah, and sister Patricia.

Because of Covid-19 those who love, respect, and admire Bonnie will be able to attend a graveside service at the La Plata cemetery, Farmington NM on Thursday November 12th at 2:00 pm.

We will all miss Bonnie but rejoice that she is united again with loved ones.

