Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Valley View 12th Ward
2125 East Evergreen Avenue
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Valley View 12th Ward
2125 East Evergreen Avenue
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Gustafson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Mary Wilson Gustafson


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Mary Wilson Gustafson Obituary
Bonnie Mary Wilson Gustafson
1925-2020
St. George, Utah-Bonnie Mary Wilson Gustafson, age 94, peacefully passed to her eternal reward on January 17, 2020. Bonnie was born in Culver City, California and grew up in Provo, Utah where she attended Brigham Young Academy. She later attended BYU and the University of Utah where she obtained a Masters Degree in Social Work. As a licensed marriage and family therapist, Bonnie dedicated her life to her family and to the service of others. She served five missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including at the Peter Whitmer Farm in New York, in Tasmania, Australia, and in Draper and Salt Lake City, Utah. She loved to make people laugh and was an avid Scrabble and tennis player, reader of good books and enjoyed watching BYU sports. She was predeceased by her husband, Herber J. Gustafson, and son, Dennis Gustafson. She is survived by her children, Duane Gustafson, Sam Gustafson, Becky Gustafson Doughty, and Gary Gustafson. Funeral services will be held at the Valley View 12th Ward, 2125 East Evergreen Avenue, SLC, UT on Saturday, February 1, at 11:00 a.m. (viewing 10:00 a.m.) Interment at Wasatch Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at
www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -