Bonnie Mary Wilson Gustafson
1925-2020
St. George, Utah-Bonnie Mary Wilson Gustafson, age 94, peacefully passed to her eternal reward on January 17, 2020. Bonnie was born in Culver City, California and grew up in Provo, Utah where she attended Brigham Young Academy. She later attended BYU and the University of Utah where she obtained a Masters Degree in Social Work. As a licensed marriage and family therapist, Bonnie dedicated her life to her family and to the service of others. She served five missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including at the Peter Whitmer Farm in New York, in Tasmania, Australia, and in Draper and Salt Lake City, Utah. She loved to make people laugh and was an avid Scrabble and tennis player, reader of good books and enjoyed watching BYU sports. She was predeceased by her husband, Herber J. Gustafson, and son, Dennis Gustafson. She is survived by her children, Duane Gustafson, Sam Gustafson, Becky Gustafson Doughty, and Gary Gustafson. Funeral services will be held at the Valley View 12th Ward, 2125 East Evergreen Avenue, SLC, UT on Saturday, February 1, at 11:00 a.m. (viewing 10:00 a.m.) Interment at Wasatch Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at
www.wasatchlawn.com
