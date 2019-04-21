Bonnie Morley McMorris

March 13, 1931 ~ April 10, 2019

Bonnie was born in Eureka, Utah on March 13, 1931. Parents were the late John Morley, Jr. and Dorothea Nielsen Morley. She is survived by brother John Morrille Morley, wife Susanne and children, John Scott and Ladd Doyle, and brother Lloyd Albert Morley, wife JoAnn and son, Paul Loring.

Bonnie was raised in Utah. In 1957, she married William Loring McMorris, III, and they were married for 55 years. They lived in many homes in Utah, Illinois, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Canada.

Mrs. McMorris' career jobs included Executive Secretary to the Manager of Utah Operations of United States Steel, as well as office manager at other companies. She held several positions at the University of Utah for 27 years, including Administrative Manager of the Department of Bioengineering, Administrative Assistant to the Development Relations Manager, and Dinner Coordinator of University Presidential Events. She left the University in 2006 to become a full-time caregiver to her husband until he passed away on July 2, 2014.

As well as being a career woman, Bonnie was associated with the Women's Auxiliary of Mining, Metallurgical, and Petroleum Engineers (WAAIME) and served as Utah-Northern Chair during the years 1998-1999 and 2004-2005. Since 2011, she had been serving as co-chair of the Utah-Northern Section. In 2014, Bonnie was presented the inaugural Founder's Award of the National WAAIME organization in recognition of her exemplary service to the Utah-Northern Section. Bonnie's volunteer work also included the American Kennel Club, Operation Head Start, Fernie British Columbia Public Library Board, Episcopal Diocese of Utah, American Red Cross, and she also represented various entities at Executive Women International. But Mrs. McMorris' fondest memories over the years were her relationships with WAAIME. She considered these WAAIME members to be her extended family.

Service and Interment will be on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 3:00 pm at St. Marks Cathedral, 231 East 100 South, Salt Lake City; with a visitation for family and friends one hour prior to the services. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.

