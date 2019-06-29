Bonny Lee Kammerman Green

1939 - 2019

Bonny received her angel wings on June 24, 2019. Bonny was born on May 5, 1939 in St. George, UT to Leland and Esther Kay Marrom Kammerman. Bonny graduated Olympus High school in 1957 and was accomplished in her professional career. Bonny married Joseph Leon Green on July 11, 1957 and the marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake temple on June 1, 1962.

Bonny had an infectious smile, outgoing nature, determined spirit, generous heart, love of music including playing & teaching piano, and a great love of the gospel, family, friends and life. Bonny was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother who lived life to the fullest. Her legacy is evident in the lives of her family and those who called her friend.

Bonny is preceded in death in 2012 by her son Bradford L. Green (Patty) and is survived by her husband Joseph Leon Green; sons Gregory B. Green (Stacey), David A. Green (Meiying), daughter Camille Green, and brother Frederick Kammerman (Candice). Bonny loved all her family and felt tremendous joy in her 17 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Our family expresses sincere gratitude for the IHC hospice team and ward members who have served, supported and cared for Bonny this last year. A viewing will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St. in Midvale, UT. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 @ 12 pm in the Riverside Ward building, 5200 Glendon Way in Murray, UT, with a viewing from 10:30-11:30 am. Interment services will be at the Murray City Cemetery immediately after the funeral. www.goffmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News from June 29 to June 30, 2019