Boyd Downey Anderson

1929 ~ 2019

Boyd Downey Anderson, 89, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend peacefully passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at home. Born November 30, 1929 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Eric Algot & Dorothy Anna Wilson Anderson. Graduated from East High School 1946 at the age of 16. On October 5, 1950 he met the love of his life and knew he wanted to be with her for eternity. January 23, 1951 married Alice Burton in the Salt Lake Temple. Served in the US Army during the Korean War from January 1951-1953. Boyd lived many years in West Jordan, Utah with his wife raising 10 children.

He worked as a Journeyman Machinist for years in the mining industry at EIMCO and Kennecott Copper. His love of travel and the open road led to driving vehicles and semi-trucks across the country in all 50 states. Providing for his family he worked many jobs including running his own company "Boyd Anderson Refrigeration." He learned many trades through his thirst for knowledge with formal schooling and hours of personal research.

Active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Boyd served in various callings, including his favorite as Scout master and working with the youth. Served as a Stake Missionary. Ordained as a Seventy by Bruce R. McConkie.

Boyd loved teaching and learning. He loved people, he never met a stranger. Dad had a favorite poem he loved to tell us. "Yesterday, upon the stair, I met a man that wasn't there. He wasn't there again today. Oh I wish, I wish he'd go away." His Alzheimer's diagnosis helped us understand his poem.

Proceeded in death by his daughter Darci, Mom, Dad, brother Bob, sisters Dorothy, Beverly, and Marjorie as well as brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Survived by his loving Princess Alice, children: Boyd (Jann), Terry (Ray) Peterson, Gregory, Scott (Connie), Rolayne (Bryan) Jewkes, Marla (Scott) Stephenson, Norman (Teresa), Darci - deceased (Darran) Taylor, Kirk (Trena), and Lisa (Chris) Oborn. 41 grandkids (25 spouses), 70 great-grandkids (1 spouse), 4 great-great-grandkids. Totaling 160 decedents (wow!). Survived by his sister Sharon (Bob) Keddington.

Family was most important to Boyd. He loved hiking, camping, and boating with his family. He loved the water and was a beautiful diver. Happy and active all his life he was always in a hurry to go and do, "Get out of my way, I'm getting up!" Boyd lived a full and joyous life. We miss him.

"Old Buffalos never die, they pass on to the next plain! Love, The Old Buflo"

--Boyd D Anderson (2014)

Join Boyd's family in celebrating his life at a visitation Friday, May 17th 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10500 S.) Funeral services Saturday, May 18th, 11:00 a.m. at the River Oaks 4th Ward building, 8950 S. 1300 W., West Jordan with a visitation prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 am. Interment in the West Jordan City Cemetery 7800 S. 1300 W.

Our family expresses our gratitude to the loving care Canyon Hospice provided Boyd.



Published in Deseret News from May 16 to May 17, 2019