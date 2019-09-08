|
|
Boyd E. Walker
1933 ~ 2019
Boyd Eugene Walker, 86, passed on to his next great adventure on September 3, 2019. He was born on March 20, 1933 to Irma Taylor Walker and Walter Walker in Red Mesa, Colorado. He graduated from Granite High in 1951. He joined the Marines in 1952 and served in the Korean War, receiving numerous medals.
Boyd was employed by Hercules for 32 years and retired in 1992 to focus on his golf swing. Quite the sportsman, Boyd loved skiing, golfing, and swimming. He was a lover of sport cars, the UTES, and music. Above all, Boyd loved his family. He was a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He always had a kind smile and gave the best hugs.
Boyd is survived by his daughter, Leslee Walker; son, Gregory B. Walker; granddaughter, Asya Rose; great-granddaughter, Serafina E. Rose, and numerous nieces and nephews.
To all who befriended Boyd at Pacifica Senior Living, thank you for your kindness, smiles, and BINGO!
A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 South Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the graveside service from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, Murray, Utah.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 8, 2019