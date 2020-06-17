Boyd Herschel Wilde
1954 ~ 2020
(Continued....)
Thanks to his service in the Army, Boyd was able to receive excellent medical care from the Veterans facility in Salt Lake. He faithfully kept appointments, did his physical therapy, took his medication, and thanked his caregivers. Unfortunately, the medications he took for his schizophrenia for 40 years caused him to develop symptoms of Parkinson's, including a shuffling gait, trembling hands, and loss of control of his esophagus in his throat to allow him to swallow food or liquids, which caused constant choking and risk of aspiration and pneumonia. His inability to swallow also caused significant weight loss and weakness. It seemed clear that every medication or procedure had a benefit and a side effect, and the schizophrenia continued diminishing his brain's abilities. One of his doctors said his mental illness and fragile brain had made as serious an impact on his life as that of someone living life with quadriplegia.
Boyd loved his cars-his Triumph TR250, his el Camino, and his Corvette. For a while, Boyd's illness kept him from driving, but he eventually got a Scion xB, which was a perfect car for him to get around in. Sadly, there came a time when Boyd was unable to drive that beloved Scion, but he still kept track of appointments and was constant at giving directions to make sure his driver got him to his VA appointments early.
Boyd was blessed to have parents who provided him a home, love, and care for their entire lives. After his father passed away, Boyd cared for his mother in the way only a loved son can. They spent many happy hours together before she developed Alzheimer's. After she moved to a facility that could provide the specialized care she needed, Boyd visited her every week, taking her for a ride and often stopping at the Ice Berg for strawberry shakes and fries. They loved their ice cream.
Boyd appreciated everything anyone ever did for him. He always said thank you, whether it was for a tuna sandwich, a trip to the store, or watching a football game together. He was the best brother you could hope for. He didn't really expect gifts for holidays or birthdays, but he made sure every Christmas to buy a bottle of peanuts for each of his siblings and big chocolate Hershey bars for his two generations of nieces and nephews. He regularly practiced learning their names and acknowledged each time they visited.
Boyd enjoyed good home-cooked meals. He savored every bite of pot roast, hamburger gravy with mashed potatoes, steamed carrots or broccoli, and potato cream cheese soup. He developed a special place in his belly for his beloved pudding cake. Whenever he said the blessing on a meal he included special requests for blessings for family members who had endured extra hardships. And he never, not once, complained about his life or his trials. He was grateful for every part of his life.
Boyd is preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, Winston. He is survived by his brother, Wayne (Jill), sister, Marianne Allred (Jerry), and sister, Angie Massarella, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. It was a blessing when Boyd moved in with Wayne's family because it gave us an opportunity to get to know him so much better. We already miss him dearly-his insistence on doing the dishes, taking out the trash, but especially the occasional smile on his face when someone said something that he found funny. It was worth the effort to see that smile.
The family would like to thank all of the doctors and staff at the Salt Lake VA who cared so diligently for Boyd over the years. Also, thanks to the care givers at Rocky Mt Cottages on Vine, and at the Benson VA care facility in Payson. And Jill.
If possible, please thank a veteran today for his or her service. Boyd would have liked that.
A viewing will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 So. State, Murray, UT. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 11:00 am at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 So. Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, UT.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
1954 ~ 2020
(Continued....)
Thanks to his service in the Army, Boyd was able to receive excellent medical care from the Veterans facility in Salt Lake. He faithfully kept appointments, did his physical therapy, took his medication, and thanked his caregivers. Unfortunately, the medications he took for his schizophrenia for 40 years caused him to develop symptoms of Parkinson's, including a shuffling gait, trembling hands, and loss of control of his esophagus in his throat to allow him to swallow food or liquids, which caused constant choking and risk of aspiration and pneumonia. His inability to swallow also caused significant weight loss and weakness. It seemed clear that every medication or procedure had a benefit and a side effect, and the schizophrenia continued diminishing his brain's abilities. One of his doctors said his mental illness and fragile brain had made as serious an impact on his life as that of someone living life with quadriplegia.
Boyd loved his cars-his Triumph TR250, his el Camino, and his Corvette. For a while, Boyd's illness kept him from driving, but he eventually got a Scion xB, which was a perfect car for him to get around in. Sadly, there came a time when Boyd was unable to drive that beloved Scion, but he still kept track of appointments and was constant at giving directions to make sure his driver got him to his VA appointments early.
Boyd was blessed to have parents who provided him a home, love, and care for their entire lives. After his father passed away, Boyd cared for his mother in the way only a loved son can. They spent many happy hours together before she developed Alzheimer's. After she moved to a facility that could provide the specialized care she needed, Boyd visited her every week, taking her for a ride and often stopping at the Ice Berg for strawberry shakes and fries. They loved their ice cream.
Boyd appreciated everything anyone ever did for him. He always said thank you, whether it was for a tuna sandwich, a trip to the store, or watching a football game together. He was the best brother you could hope for. He didn't really expect gifts for holidays or birthdays, but he made sure every Christmas to buy a bottle of peanuts for each of his siblings and big chocolate Hershey bars for his two generations of nieces and nephews. He regularly practiced learning their names and acknowledged each time they visited.
Boyd enjoyed good home-cooked meals. He savored every bite of pot roast, hamburger gravy with mashed potatoes, steamed carrots or broccoli, and potato cream cheese soup. He developed a special place in his belly for his beloved pudding cake. Whenever he said the blessing on a meal he included special requests for blessings for family members who had endured extra hardships. And he never, not once, complained about his life or his trials. He was grateful for every part of his life.
Boyd is preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, Winston. He is survived by his brother, Wayne (Jill), sister, Marianne Allred (Jerry), and sister, Angie Massarella, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. It was a blessing when Boyd moved in with Wayne's family because it gave us an opportunity to get to know him so much better. We already miss him dearly-his insistence on doing the dishes, taking out the trash, but especially the occasional smile on his face when someone said something that he found funny. It was worth the effort to see that smile.
The family would like to thank all of the doctors and staff at the Salt Lake VA who cared so diligently for Boyd over the years. Also, thanks to the care givers at Rocky Mt Cottages on Vine, and at the Benson VA care facility in Payson. And Jill.
If possible, please thank a veteran today for his or her service. Boyd would have liked that.
A viewing will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 So. State, Murray, UT. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 11:00 am at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 So. Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, UT.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.