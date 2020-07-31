1/1
Boyd Richard "Butch" Poulton
1948 - 2020
Boyd 'Butch' Richard Poulton, passed away on July 28, 2020. In Orem, Utah. He was 71 years old.
Boyd was born November 8, 1948 in Oakley, Idaho. He lived in Oakley until 1968, when he left to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In the Southern California Mission.
He met Delores Jeppson for the first time the day he returned from his mission. They were married and sealed in the Salt Lake Temple August 20, 1970.
They settled in Burley Idaho in 1974 where they raised their 5 children. Boyd started a Real Estate Brokerage.
He served as a Bishop, Stake President, and as a Mission President of the New Jersey Morristown mission in 1993-96.
He and Delores then moved to Orem, Utah. Where he continued doing Real Estate and Serving in Church callings. Later served in a branch at the MTC. Then was called as a District President.
During the last few years of life, he struggled with health issues until his passing. He was at Covington Senior Living and made lots of great friends. Covington and Tendercare provided him the best of care.
He was preceded in death by parents, George Boyd Poulton and Dorothy Eva Ross Poulton, sister-in-law Nita Rae Hepworth Poulton, and son-in-law Glen Robert Friguletto. He is survived by his wife Delores Jeppson Poulton, his five children Gregory Boyd (Kimberly), Jeffery J. (Angela), Ginger Hellewell (Wendell), Jeremiah Todd (Hiedi), Gavin Fenton (CarrieLynn) 26 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, as well as his three siblings Sherry Poulton, Gloria Poulton, and Ross Poulton (Mindy).
He loved serving others and particularly working with the youth.
Viewing will be Sunday August 2, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm at Walkers Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E 800 N, Orem. A Private Family Funeral will be held Monday, August 3. A graveside service will be held after the funeral service at Orem Cemetery. 1520 N 800 E, Orem, Utah
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.

Published in Deseret News on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Walker Sanderson Funeral Home - Orem
AUG
3
Graveside service
Orem Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Walker Sanderson Funeral Home - Orem
646 East 800 North
Orem, UT 84097
(801) 226-3500
