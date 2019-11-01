Home

Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Boyd Lovendahl
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bluffdale 9 th Ward Chapel
3200 W. 14678 S.
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Bluffdale 9 th Ward Chapel
3200 W. 14678 S.
Boyd Wallace Lovendahl


1944 - 2019
Boyd Wallace Lovendahl Obituary
Boyd Wallace Lovendahl
1944 ~ 2019
Boyd Wallace Lovendahl, son of Wallace and Myrt Lovendahl, passed away October 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. His family was his life and he served them selflessly. He was serving a mission in the ARP Program for the LDS Church. He was a veteran and loved his county.
Boyd is survived by his wife Sherran, children: Darren, Dustin (Lori), Chady (Chad) Momberger, Kaemi (Miguel) Bruno, 19 grandchildren, 2 greatgrandchildren, 4 brothers and 4 sisters.
A viewing will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 4-6 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Bluffdale 9th Ward Chapel, 3200 W. 14678 S. with a viewing one hour prior. Interment at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 S. Camp Williams Rd. Bluffdale, UT. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 1, 2019
