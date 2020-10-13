Brad W Johnson

1959 - 2020

Our amazing Husband, Father, Grandfather, Son, Brother, Uncle, Teacher and Friend, Brad W Johnson, 60, passed away October 11, 2020 as a result of the covid virus, but he made sure he helped clean up the branches and trees from the windstorm first.

Brad was born December 15, 1959 at the old St Mark's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah to Edward August Johnson and Judith (Judy) Ann Waterman. Brad was blessed to grow up in the Parleys Neighborhood. He loved the people and the area so much he moved back to his childhood home with his wife and children. He graduated from Highland High School in 1978, having found his work purpose in life - Accounting. He started working part-time at Harman Management and attended LDS Business College graduating with a bookkeeping degree. In February 1979 he served in the Uruguay Montevideo mission. He frequently spoke of his mission and the wonderful people he served, along with his incredible companions.

After returning home, he met and married his eternal partner and best friend Janalyn Farren. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple November 4, 1981. They're a great team, having opposite personalities but identical goals of learning and growing with the Gospel of Jesus Christ as their guide.

Brad and Jana were blessed with three incredible children Gregory, Emily, Jacob and daughter-in-law Jessie. Each child is smart, handsome/beautiful, hard workers, fun, and loving. Brad cherished the times he could teach them about the Gospel of Jesus Christ and how to serve; all the while respecting their individual paths of learning and growth. His purpose for living was his beautiful granddaughter Nena. She was the light in his eye. Grandpa is now her angel.

Brad's sisters and brothers are incredibly close. Jana learned early on what it meant to be part of this Johnson Clan. Their enduring love and support made every project enjoyable, every meal filled with laughter and every challenge endurable. Enough can't be said about his love and admiration for Debi (Stephen and Matthew), Todd and Kim (Connor), Lauren and Matt (Audrey), Derek, Shannon and Jackson, Cami and Paul (Anthony, Rachel, Krista) Kipp and Jacque (Kate, Ben and Tiffany), Juli (Marcus and Kyle) and Lonn and Laurie (Kai and Mia). Much love to his in-laws Carolyn Farren, Bruce and Maryann White (Nathan and Isela, Karrie and Brad, Colton and Robyn, Brittany and Josh, and McKenzie), Danise Farren (Jared and Rachel, Jenny and Eric), John's wonderful boys Jeremy and Asha, Justin and Lana, Joel and Allie. Love to his cousins, Aunts, Uncles in San Diego, Arizona, Nebraska, Utah, and Australia (and anywhere else).

Brad worked at Harman Management for over 40 years. He loved working at a company that highlighted growth for its employees and integrity. He loved the entire Harman family past and present.

Brad appreciated all of the opportunities he was given by doing church service. Some of his favorite callings include Ward Clerk, Bishopric and High Council, but his favorite was being a teacher for the CTR 8 class in Primary. The children were the best example of the Savior's love.

Brad wanted to make sure and thank all of the aides, housekeepers, technicians, nurses, nursing assistants, and doctors who helped him at Intermountain Medical Center ICU and Heart and Lung ICU. They are working under tough conditions and they treated him like a king. He really appreciated being cleaned up, wiped up, and respected. He made eternal friends while there.

A viewing will be held Tuesday, October 13 from 6-8 at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 East 1300 South. Memorial Services will be held Wednesday, October 14 at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing prior at 9:30 at Parleys 4th Ward and Stake Center, 1870 Parleys Canyon Blvd. (approx. 2300 South) Salt Lake City.



