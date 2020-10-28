1/1
Bradford Charles Carver
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bradford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bradford Charles Carver
1950 ~ 2020
Bradford Charles Carver was born on November 27, 1950. He left his earthy body on October 23, 2020 in his home after a valiant 20 year battle with Parkinson's Disease.
He is survived by his wife, Marion Hess Carver, his children Anna Naomi (Joseph) Thayer, Zachary Ivan (Katie) Carver, Elizabeth Suzanne (Randy) Thorson, Graham Michael, Ashley Anne (Boone), and McKay Don Carver, as well as grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Jordan Oaks 5th Ward House, 9353 S. Vistawest Dr. West Jordan, UT. A viewing will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT and one hour prior to services on Saturday at the church.
www.broomheadfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Jordan Oaks 5 th Ward House
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jordan Oaks 5 th Ward House
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 27, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. May the Holy Ghost give peace and comfort. We love you, Dan and Vickie Poulsen
Dan and Vickie Poulsen
Neighbor
October 27, 2020
My heart is with your heart Anna. I’m sorry for the loss of your daddy.
Courtney Woffinden
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved