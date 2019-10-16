|
|
Bradley Edward Hill
9/9/1954 - 10/13/2019
Our loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend passed away peacefully with his family by his side on the morning of Sunday, October 13 th 2019 after living with the illness ALS for a brief time.
Brad was born on September 9 th , 1954 to Edward Hill and Joyce Anderson Hill, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Brad grew up in Bountiful, Utah and graduated from Bountiful High School. After high school, he went on to complete his apprenticeship with the UA Local 140 Plumbers and Pipefitters union, he became a journeyman plumber and pipefitter until retirement.
Brad married the love of his life Lorrie Jean Borg on September 11th, 1988. They had three beautiful children, Amity Eugena, Lindsey Kaye, and Casey Lee. They raised their family in Taylorsville, Utah and later moved to Tooele, Utah in 1998 before finding their forever home in Grantsville, Utah.
Brad was a true gentleman with a heart big enough to love anyone and everyone. He was the type of guy to give the shirt off his back for you if you were in need and never say a word about it. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, camping, watching Nascar and being with his family and friends.
Brad's memory will live on in his loving wife; Lorrie, his children; Casey Hill (Lacey), Lindsey Hill, Amity Cowdell (Andrew), grandchildren; Max, Dayton, Gage, Conner, Ellee, and Taysom. His sister; Jan Coen (Bill). Several nieces, nephews, brother and sister-in-laws, and other extended family members. Brad is preceded in death by his parents; Edward and Joyce Hill, and his in-laws; Gene and Bonnie Borg and many other extended family members.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 19 th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints West Stake Center located at 115 E Cherry St. Grantsville, Utah. A viewing will be held the day of the service from 10:30-11:30 AM followed by the funeral service at 12:00 Noon. Interment will follow at the Grantsville City Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Dalton-Hoopes Funeral Home, 435-884-3031 Share memories and condolences at daltonhoopes.com
"God is great, beer is good, and people are crazy"
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 16, 2019