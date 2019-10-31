|
|
Bradley Orlo Griffin
Aug. 3, 1949 - Oct. 25, 2019
Born August 3rd, 1949 Panguitch, Utah. Died October 25th, 2019 South Jordan, Utah. Bradley Orlo Griffin was born on August 3rd, 1949 to Leland Wilford Griffin and Berthene Elizabeth Griffin (Smith). He lived most of his formative years in Henrieville, Utah until he left for his mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1968, serving in the Southern Far East Mission for 2 and ½ years, on the Island of Taiwan. While there he made lifelong friends with his companions, whom he visited with until his death. Upon returning home he attended and graduated from Southern Utah State College. It was there that he met the love of his life, Anne Myers, and they were Sealed in the Saint George Utah Temple on June 8th, 1973. After graduating Brad went to pharmacy school at the University of Utah. He worked in pharmacy for 35 years and was the hard knock, caring pharmacist that kept patients returning to him, even when he changed jobs. Brad was a passionate and prolific fly fisherman. He and his fishing partner, and former missionary companion, made many a fishing guide look foolish over the years. He knew and fished the western rivers, particularly the Provo, his entire adult life.
Over the last 12 years of his life Brad became a world-class researcher and historian. His genealogical work on the Griffin family encompasses many thousands of pages of writing from primary source research. He didn't just know their name and date of birth; he knew their stories, which he shared with the world. The veil was always thin for Brad as he interacted with those beyond that directed his work. He surely was met by the multitude in the next life of those who had once been lost to history.
What was really most important to Brad was family. He spent years helping his son prepare to serve a mission, attend college and enter medical school, residency and fellowship. When the opportunity to love Andrea as his daughter in law and Eva and Elias as his grandchildren, he never looked back. He spent his last years reading with them, making up stories for them, teaching them and making them know that they were loved. He had the opportunity to meet and help bless his youngest grandson, Samuel Moises Griffin, named for the first Griffin in America, whom Brad had researched for over 10 years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leland Wilford Griffin, mother, Berthene Elizabeth Griffin (Smith) and sister, Lynn (Buck) Lackey. He is survived by his wife, Anne Griffin (Myers), son, Dr. Alexander Bradley Griffin, daughter-in-law, Andrea Griffin (Bracamonte), grandchildren: Eva Anjolie Schmutz, Elias Daniel Schmutz, Samuel Moises Griffin and siblings: Leland Royce (Suzanne) Griffin and Shelly (Wade) Barney.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, November 1st, 2019 from 6-8:00 PM at the LDS Church on 2450 West 10400 South, South Jordan Utah, 84095. An additional public viewing and family prayer will be held in the same building on November 2nd, 4-5:00PM, which will be followed by the funeral service and dinner at 5:00 PM. Bradley Orlo Griffin will be returned home and interred in the Henrieville, Utah Cemetery on Sunday, November 3rd, 1:00 PM next to his parents and sister; those who wish to attend the burial may attend. All flowers may be sent to the Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 1007 West South Jordan Pkwy, South Jordan, Utah 84095. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 31, 2019