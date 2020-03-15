|
|
1974 ~ 2020
Brad Hackwell passed away unexpectedly on March 11, 2020 in Riverton UT at the age of 46, from previous health conditions. He was born on Feb. 7, 1974 in Salt Lake City UT to Vern and Sherri Nelson Hackwell. Married Christina Griffin Jan. 8, 2000 (later divorced).
Brad was raised in Sandy UT and attended Alta High School. He found the career he loved as a carpenter and framer of residential homes and light commercial buildings. He took great pride in his work and always tried to do the best job possible. He was a loving father of two children Isaac (17) and Olivia (13). He found great joy and happiness whenever they were near, he loved them completely. He was friendly to all and welcomed conversation even from strangers and will be missed by many.
He is survived by his children Isaac and Olivia, stepson Sage Christofferson, parents Vern & Sherri Hackwell, grandparents Chad and Elaine Nelson, 5 sisters, Jennifer (JD) Barnes, Jill (Mike) Wahlquist, Jana (Trent) Williams, Julie (Bradley) Barlow, Janeen (Corey) Anderson and 1 brother Blake Hackwell. Many nieces and nephews whom he loved and especially appreciated their laughter and smiles.
Preceded in death by his grandparents Vernon and Mildred Hackwell
Funeral services will be on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Rose Creek Crossing Ward, 13434 South Hawthorne Way, Riverton UT. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the funeral at 10:00 AM. There will also be a viewing on Monday evening at 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the same location.
Interment will follow the funeral services at the Riverton City Cemetery, 1500 West 13200 South, Riverton UT.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 15, 2020