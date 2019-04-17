|
|
Brandon "BBox" Jay Evans
1992 ~ 2019
West Bountiful, Utah - I got the shaft when an unexpected medical illness sent me and my bags packing on 4/13/19. I was born 6/12/92 and raised in West Bountiful, UT. I now get to go hang with my Grandma & Grandpa Evans, and my brother Josh, too bad for you! Now…. don't be a bunch of sissy la la's.
If you would like to help send me down the road, you can visit me from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Thursday, 4/18/19 at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah, and from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the church prior to my sendoff.
My final sendoff is at 11:00 am Friday, 4/19/19 at the West Bountiful 8th Ward, 311 N 800 W, West Bountiful, UT. I will be hanging at Lakeview Memorial Estates in Bountiful, Utah. Check me out at www.russonmortuary.com
See ya later, MFBE
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 17, 2019