|
|
1987 ~ 2020
On Friday May 15, 2020 Brandon Thomas Brown, age 32, died suddenly in Pittsburgh, PA, from liver complications. He is the beloved fiancé of Lauren M. Pasquarelli. Son of H. Lorin & Kathryn Miller Brown, brother of Tyler Brickley Brown (Caitlin) and Kristi Elizabeth Brown, grandson of Lawrence Thomas & Carole Fay Miller, the late Howard Lorin & Mary Elizabeth Brown, his Pittsburgh parents Robert John & Kathleen Pasquarelli and their son Robert Mathew.
He born was born July 2, 1987 at St. Mark's Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT. He graduated from Judge Memorial Catholic High School in 2005, Salt Lake City, UT. He received a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering from Syracuse University in 2009. Earned a Masters of Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh in 2013; and in the process of completing a PhD in Biomedical Engineering at the University of Pittsburgh.
Brandon was the second born son who loved the outdoors, sports, and excelled academically and athletically receiving numerous awards and scholarships. He had multiple publications in medical journals as well as presenting at engineering conferences throughout the United States including the Orthopaedic Research Society.
Brandon had a passion for life and was a caring, mild-mannered individual, but also had a competitive spirit. He loved cooking, brewing and sharing all these creations with his friends and family. Despite the geographical distance, the trio of siblings remained extremely close throughout his entire life.
Also survived by the following aunts and uncles: Kimberly M. Atwood, Fay and Rory Norseth, Larry and Ricki Miller, Stanley and Jan Foutz, William C. Foutz, Paul and Ginnette Brown, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was loved and survived by numerous people including his life long high school companions, Syracuse roommates and friends, and the people he befriended since living in Pittsburgh.
Friends were received at John A. Freyvogel Sons Inc. 4900 Centre Ave and Devonshire St., Pittsburgh, PA (freyvogelfuneralhome.com) Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 1 PM - 4 PM with a Catholic Blessing Service at 4:00 PM. Services in the Salt Lake City area will be determined at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Published in Deseret News on May 24, 2020