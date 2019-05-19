|
|
Brenda Christiansen
April 28th, 1965 - May 15th, 2019
Brenda Christiansen, our beloved daughter and sister passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Brenda was born April 28, 1965. She has returned home, free of any physical restrictions. She leaves behind her father and mother, Reed and Judy Christiansen; three brothers, Mark, Paul and Brett; sister-in-law, Shey Lani; nieces, Alieta and Atyana and nephew, Bailey.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 11:00 am, at the Bountiful 18th Ward Chapel, 165 South 1000 East. Friends and family may attend a viewing to be held Monday, May 20, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main Street, Bountiful, Utah. There will be an additional viewing Tuesday morning at the church, prior to the funeral service from 9:45 to 10:45 am. Interment will be at Memorial Lakeview Cemetery. Full obituary and online condolence https://www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on May 19, 2019