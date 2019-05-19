Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Viewing
Monday, May 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
View Map
Viewing
Monday, May 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:00 AM
Bountiful 18th Ward Chapel
165 South 1000 East
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:00 AM
Bountiful 18th Ward Chapel
165 South 1000 East
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Bountiful 18th Ward Chapel
165 South 1000 East
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Christiansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Christiansen


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brenda Christiansen Obituary
Brenda Christiansen
April 28th, 1965 - May 15th, 2019
Brenda Christiansen, our beloved daughter and sister passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Brenda was born April 28, 1965. She has returned home, free of any physical restrictions. She leaves behind her father and mother, Reed and Judy Christiansen; three brothers, Mark, Paul and Brett; sister-in-law, Shey Lani; nieces, Alieta and Atyana and nephew, Bailey.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 11:00 am, at the Bountiful 18th Ward Chapel, 165 South 1000 East. Friends and family may attend a viewing to be held Monday, May 20, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main Street, Bountiful, Utah. There will be an additional viewing Tuesday morning at the church, prior to the funeral service from 9:45 to 10:45 am. Interment will be at Memorial Lakeview Cemetery. Full obituary and online condolence https://www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now