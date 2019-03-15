Brenda Kay Wayman

1961 ~ 2019

Brenda Kay Wayman, loving sister, aunt, daughter and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on March 12, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer.

She was born on April 18, 1961 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Oscar Don Wayman & Ruth Afton Ryan Wayman. She graduated from Granger High School and the University of Utah.

She was a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and had a strong testimony of her Savior and in a beautiful life after this one. She served a full-time mission in the Anaheim, California area. She also held several callings through the years in various wards; her favorites being long time librarian and relief society teacher. She enjoyed family history research and doing temple work for those family members she found. A recent goal that she was proud to accomplish was visiting all of the temples in the state of Utah.

Brenda spent most of her life caring for others and helping people in many different ways. She lovingly cared for her father for many years after her mother had passed. She spent her career helping people with financial matters such as insurance, retirement planning, and tax preparation. She was always there to support a friend or family member in their time of need.

Brenda's greatest joy in life was being an aunt. She spent most of her time, energy, and money on her nieces and nephews, and great-nieces & nephews. She was always there as a "second mom", a confidant, a provider of treats, and a friend.

Brenda had a love for music & the theatre which she shared with many of her nieces and nephews. She also had a love for all things chocolate and all of life's sweetest treats.

Brenda is preceded in death by her parents and a nephew. She is survived by her siblings Bill (Kaylene), Shirlynn (George) Elmer, Scott (Judy), Robert (Patty), 15 nieces and nephews, many great-nieces & nephews, and her dear companion dog, Phoebe. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A viewing will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 pm and prior to the services from 10:00 to 10:45, at the Jordan North 5th Ward, 3836 W. 4100 S., West Valley City, Utah. Funeral will be held on Saturday, March 16, at 11:00 am. Internment will be at Memorial Estates Cemetery, 6500 S. Redwood Road.

