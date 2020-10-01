1/1
Brenda Memmott Bartlett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1965 ~ 2020
Brenda passed away in her home on August 31 2020. She is preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis Ferguson Burton, father, Nick Burton, husband, Richard Bartlett, along with other loved ones. She is survived by her brother Ted Burton, and her children, Ryan Forgy, Fawn (Bryan) McNeal, Russell Memmott, and Heather Memmott and her 8 grandchildren whom she loved more than life itself.
Brenda loved the outdoors such as camping, horseback riding and fishing. She had loved animals almost as much as anything. She had a caring heart and love for everyone she knew. She is/was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
A memorial service will be held in her honor on Friday October 2 at 11:00am at Risen Life Church located on 2780 East 3900 South Salt Lake City Utah 84124. Mask and Social distancing are required to attend the memorial service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved