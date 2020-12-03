1/1
Brent C. Dahl
1943 - 2020
Brent C Dahl of Salt Lake City passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. He was born January 18, 1943 in Murray Utah to Conrad Soren Dahl and Reta Cundick Dahl. Raised in Midvale, he attended Union Elementary and Midvale middle school and graduated from Jordan High School in 1961. He later attended welding school at Utah Technical College.
Brent served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the Northern States mission which included Montana and surrounding states. He later met his wife, Susan Greaves, and they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on September 18, 1970. Together they raised five children. For the better part of 30 years Brent worked as a welder in steel fabrication for Allen Steel Co and Masco Inc until heart issues forced him to retire. He was an active member of the LDS church serving in many callings including calls in the stake and ward mission, stake clerk, and high councilor.
Brent is survived by his children; Beth Rosenlof(Scott); Jessica; Garrit(Tauni); Blake; Connor and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Susan Greaves Dahl, parents and siblings Ila Dean Proctor, Lowell Dahl, Marilyn Hardcastle, Weston Dahl and Wayne Dahl.
During later years Brent suffered severely from mental illness. We express much gratitude to the doctors and nurses who cared for him during this time. In light of this, we ask that, in lieu of flowers, you donate to NAMI Utah. You may also donate to the Utah Food bank as well.
A graveside service for close family and friends will be held Saturday, December 5th at 1:00 pm at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary 3401 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, UT 84106.

Published in Deseret News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
8014668687
