Brent C. Jacobsen

1941 ~ 2020

Brent C. Jacobsen passed away at his home surrounded by family members on October 14th, 2020 at the age of 79 due to complications from cancer. He was born on May 8, 1941 in Salt Lake City to Neldon R. Jacobsen and Louise Christensen and was the youngest of 4 children.

Brent grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah and graduated from South High School in 1959. After graduation he worked at Continental Baking Company (Wonder Bread) and AMSCO.

Brent joined the Army Reserve and served for 6 years active duty at Fort Ord. He also served the State of Utah as a police officer for many years.

As a young boy he grew up loving the outdoors and spending time with family and friends hunting and fishing in Sanpete County. Elk, Deer and Pheasant hunting season were his favorite times of year. Being on the mountain with his dad and brothers were times that he always treasured.

Brent married his sweetheart, Karren (Openshaw) on November 14, 1966. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on April 3, 1986.

Brent's greatest love were his children and grandchildren. He loved attending their sport events and dance recitals. Holidays were always spent together.

Brent is survived by his wife Karren, his sons Chad (Jill), Sean (Emily), Sister Sharon (Cap) Persch, Gail (Pauline), David (Rae), Grandson Austin (Christian Snow) and 5 other Grandchildren. Preceded in death by his daughter Stacey and granddaughter Brianna.

Brent loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and served in several callings over the years. His testimony of Jesus Christ never faltered.

We would like to express our thanks to Dr. Jonathan Whisenant and The Utah Cancer Specialists for their love and endless time spent on his behalf.

A viewing will be held at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary (3401 South Highland Drive) on Wednesday October 21st, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow the viewing.



