1/1
Brent Isaac Nash
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brent Isaac Nash, son of Ruby Smith and David Ariel Nash, was born December 20, 1927 at home in Linrose, ID. An energetic, fun-loving farm boy, Brent excelled in wrestling and football. He learned his strong work ethic from his father and developed his beautiful bass voice with the encouragement and support of his mother. His voice inspired and uplifted countless people. After his brief service in the US Navy at the end of WWII, Brent served a fulltime mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Northern States Mission. After his mission, he and his high school sweetheart, Beverly Bell, were wed August 3, 1950, in the Logan, UT Temple. Their love for each other was a constant, and together they formed a united, remarkable team as they raised five children, pursued their chosen careers, served in many church positions, and influenced all for good. Brent graduated from the UW School of Dentistry in 1958 and served (with a few breaks) on the faculty as a skilled clinical instructor and student advisor until 2007, when he retired at age 80. Brent served as a stake president (twice), as a Regional Representative, and with Beverly he led the Sydney, Australia Mission from 1988-91. Together they served as President and Matron of the Seattle Temple 1992-95. Brent was a gifted and Christ-like leader in all aspects of his life. As a husband, father, professional, and Church leader, he inspired those around him to do and be their best. He loved being in the mountains with family, whether riding a horse, hiking, or skiing. He was preceded in death by Beverly, and is survived by his wife MarRue Simmons, his five children Scott (Marianne), Julienne (Alan), Marcus (Shelley), Jeanmarie (Bruce), Rebekah (Gerry), by his 25 grandchildren, and by his 66 great-grandchildren-the grateful beneficiaries of an enduring legacy of bedrock faith.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a public viewing will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful. A private family funeral will be held on Friday, July 10th. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Viewing
11:00 - 11:45 AM
Mink Creek Ward Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Mink Creek Ward Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 4, 2020
Wonderful mission President. I always felt if his love and concern for me.
Corey Hinckley
Student
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved