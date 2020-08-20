Brent Joseph Allred

9/23/1974 ~ 8/11/2020

Maricopa, AZ-Brent Joseph Allred passed from this earthly life following a short illness on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Chandler, AZ. Brent was born in Payson, Utah on September 23, 1974 and adopted by his parents Richard and Laurel Allred when he was four days old. He was a great blessing to his parents and throughout his life played an integral part in his family. He was educated in the public schools in Midvale and graduated from Hillcrest High School. Throughout his life Brent cared for many people. He saw the needs of others and did his best to help when he could. He helped and cared for friends and strangers alike. Brent loved the outdoors and especially the mountains above Spring City, UT. He spent many hours climbing, hiking, hunting and biking. He earned many awards throughout his life time, beginning with the honor of Eagle Scout which fueled his love and desire for the outdoors.

Brent served in the U.S. Army for almost 20 years working in Supply. He earned the rank of Sergeant First Class and was 3 months short of retirement.

Brent has two beautiful daughters, Prea Jezh (mother Nicco) and Aspen Darrian (mother Jennifer) whom he loved dearly and who were the center of his world. Brent married Jennifer Jenson on April 30, 1994 (later divorced).

Brent is survived by his daughters, Prea, West Jordan, UT; Aspen, Flagstaff, AZ; parents Richard and Laurel, Midvale; siblings, Marianne, Salt Lake City; Stephen (Jennifer), Lehi; Mark (Melissa), West Jordan; Elizabeth (Ryan) Cox, Layton; Tyler (Kristy), Taylorsville; and his newly found half-sister, Heather Austin, Maricopa, AZ; 10 nieces and nephews, and many friends and colleagues whom he loved and depended on.

A graveside service will be held on August 22, 2020 in the Spring City Cemetery at 12:00 noon with a viewing on the same day at Rasmussen Mortuary in Mt. Pleasant, UT from 10:00-11:30 a.m. Family and friends are invited to attend but, in accordance with Covid 19 guidelines, please wear face masks.



