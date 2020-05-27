|
Brent Lee Olsen
1950 ~ 2020
On May 23, 2020, our hero lost his valiant 21-year battle with cancer, that was caused by agent orange from his time in the Vietnam war.
Born on August 1, 1950 to Dean & Virginia Olsen in SLC, Utah. He met the love of his life Marina Smith when they were 16 years old. They married on August 5, 1970 in the Salt Lake Temple and are 3 months shy of their 50th wedding anniversary.
Brent was very patriotic and loved the United States Marine Corps. He was proud to serve and always said "Once a Marine, always a Marine" The U.S.M.C motto "God, Country & the Corps" is how he lived his life. He had a very successful career and was passionate about safety and it
reflected greatly with his work at Thatcher Chemical where he was Safety Manager. He was awarded the safety supervisor of the year in 2015 for all the Utah trucking companies. He was always very generous with his love, money and support and would give you the shirt off his back. He would help anyone in need and mentored many people. Brent was a loving husband and father and wanted nothing but the best for his family.
He is survived by his wife Marina; and children Tammy (Steve) Zinz, Dayna Olsen, Robert (Brook) Olsen, Becca (Casey) Martin; 9 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild with 2 more on the way (twins); his siblings Gary (Sandra) Olsen, Dawna (Richard) Braithwaite; as well as many more family and friends.
He is loved dearly and will be missed greatly. Semper Fi Pops.
Services under the direction of McDougal Funeral Home. Interment, Elysian Burial Gardens.
Published in Deseret News on May 27, 2020