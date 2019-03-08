Brent M. Thornberg

1942 ~ 2019

Brent Mack Thornberg (76) a true viking warrior,loving husband, father, grandfather. Passed away peacefully March 6, 2019. Surrounded by his loving family - We are few but we are fierce!

He was born Oct 9, 1942 in Granger, UT to H. Mack Thornberg & Lyle Wallace. He was raised in Granger and graduated from Granger High School. He met his brown eyed girl Suzie Baker in 1959 and they were married in 1960. They were married for 47 years until Suzie's passing in 2007. They were blessed with two daughters, Cindy & Lori.

Brent was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, and fisherman. As a child he spent his summers sailing the Puget Sound and throughout the northwest coast. He grew up with loving grandparents who influenced him greatly throughout his life. Brent, Suzie and the girls were avid boaters and water skiers. They spent their summer vacations at Lake Powell and their family home at Bear Lake. One of Brent's fondest memories was his yearly salmon fishing trips to Alaska with his Dad.

Brent taught his girls how to work hard, put in a hard days work, and never give up. He was a general contractor for many years building many summer homes and cabins throughout Utah and Idaho and his girls were his best crew- Measure twice, cut once!...He and Cindy also owned West Valley Stove and Patio for 16 years until Brent's health deteriorated. He always had a good story to tell and advice to give even if you didn't want it.

He is preceded in death by his parents Mack & Lyle; and his sweetheart Suzie. He is survived by his daughters Cindy (Gary) Adams, Lori (Darren) Wood. Five grandchildren, Tiffany (Bryce) Klomp, Jessica (Blake) Larsen, Chelsea Adams (James), Travis (Amber) Wood, Zack Adams; and four great-granddaughters, Kennedi & Kirra Klomp, Jayla Adams, Charlie Wood. His children and grandchildren were his greatest accomplishment and the highlight of his life.

Viewings will be held Sunday, March 10th from 5-7 pm. and Monday March 11th from 11am-12pm at McDougal Funeral home 4330 So. Redwood Rd. Taylorsville, UT. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 pm Monday, March 11th at Memorial Redwood Cemetery at 6500 So. Redwood Rd. Salt Lake City, UT.

