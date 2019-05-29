|
Brent R. Lloyd
9/1/1953 ~ 5/26/2019
Brent R. Lloyd passed away in Murray, Utah. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Parkview Ward, 619 West 5750 South, Murray. Visitations will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 6-8 pm at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State St., and at the church on Friday from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment: Elysian Burial Gardens.
For full obituary and condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 29, 2019