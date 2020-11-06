1/1
Brent Robert Dimond
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brent Robert Dimond
1938~2020
Born July 17, 1938 at home in South Jordan, Utah to Orvil Henry (Slim) Dimond and Marinda Grace (Min) Beckstead. Brent passed away peacefully at his home in West Jordan, Utah November 1, 2020 due to his battle with myelodysplasia. He married Laurel Brown until her death in November 2007. He later married Robyn Mather Reading. He is survived by his wife Robyn, daughter Wendi (Pa'ulasi) Matavao, son Jason (Joni Gillett) Dimond, sister Beth Anderson, 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by wife Laurel Brown, sister Lola (Bryant) Miller and brother Harold (Janet) Dimond.
Viewing will be Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 8173 South 3200 West from 3:00-5:00pm and November 8, 2920 (same location) 10:00-10:45 am. Due to Covid regulations, a private service will be held for family. Go to www.broomheadfuneralhome.com for broadcast instructions.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
the chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Viewing
10:00 - 10:45 AM
the chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Service
11:00 AM
via broadcast
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved