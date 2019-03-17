Brent Roberts

1935 - 2019

Our much loved "Grandpa Duck", "Pops", "Rabbit" passed away on Sunday, March 10th, 2019 at the age of 83. He was a man that valued spending time in the serene outdoors and was happiest when at home in his condo overlooking the back nine of Meadow Brook Golf Course with a view of the Wasatch Mountains in the distance.

"Grandpa Duck" knew how to bring fun to any activity. He had some great dance moves, a droll sense of humor and a beautiful pearly white smile. We remember good times with him at the bowling alley, the arcade, ice skating rink, and Lake Strawberry. He could always turn a stroll around the local duck pond into an adventure.

"Rabbit" was a Journeyman Plumber/Pipefitter who worked at Kennecott Copper retiring after 30 years of employment. He loved being retired and filled his free time playing a lot of golf and fishing. He spent of bit of his time teaching at Trade Tech and operating B & F Plumbing.

"Pops" or "Dad" was a baseball and football coach when his children were young playing touch football in the back yard while his hunting dogs bounded around. As we got older we skied, bowled and played cards while ribbing one another and laughing. We always knew he was there for us when we needed him.

Brent served as a Seaman Recruit in the Naval Reserve Surface Division between 1953 and 1961. He graduated from West High School in 1954.

Born in Logan, Utah to Thomas Pharas Roberts and Juanita Jones in 1935, he had an older brother Larry and is survived by his other brother Gary. His children are Cindy and Michael MacMillan, Brett Roberts, and Patti Roberts. His Grandchildren are Chaz and Kristen Roberts, Alexis and Ty Weisenburger, Dyllin Roberts, Lindsay and Mark Ditkofsky, and Hilary MacMillan. His Great Grandchildren are Parker and Sadie Ditkofsky.

A celebration of life will be held at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 S), South Jordan on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 from 11:00 - 1:00. A light lunch will be served. Brent will be interred following the celebration at Elysian Burial Gardens, 1075 East 4580 South. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.

Published in Deseret News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary