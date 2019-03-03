1942 ~ 2019

BRENT THOMAS BAKER passed away in Holladay Utah on March 1, 2019 of causes incident to age.

Brent was born on June 1, 1942 in Salt Lake City, Utah to J. Norman Baker and Marie Phoebe Marsh Baker. Brent was a kind and gentle man who cared deeply for his family and the people with whom he worked. He was passionate about equality, the environment, fairness, honesty and manners and was truly a gentleman in every possible way. He also always looked the part.

He spent his career in advertising beginning with the Newspaper Agency Corporation, Skaggs and then as advertising manager for ZCMI and later Meier and Frank. He enjoyed the art of words and pictures and their impact on the buying public. He also enjoyed a good laugh.

He is survived by his sister Carolyn Bowles and her sons Blane and Jeff and by his sister Allyson (Greg) and their children Stuart (Kristin), Rachel, Graham (Lauren) and nieces and nephews who brought much cheer and joy to his life especially in his later years.

There will not be any public services for Brent. Brent especially enjoyed the programs broadcast on PBS. In lieu of flowers may we suggest a contribution to PBS at www.pbs.org/foundation/

